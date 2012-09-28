Valbuena: Leaders Marseille must keep focus

Mathieu Valbuena urged his Olympique Marseille team-mates to concentrate on the game at hand when they travel to Valenciennes on Sunday before the French 'clasico' at Paris Saint-Germain the following weekend.

"Right now, the most important game is the one against Valenciennes," the France forward told the club's website.

Marseille are top of the table after winning their opening six games.

Paris Saint-Germain, who have been in impressive form recently, are keeping their feet on the ground ahead of their home game against 14th-placed Sochaux on Saturday.

"There is no such thing as an invincible team," full-back Maxwell told reporters. "We are focused on the job to do, which is to win matches. Concentration is key."

PSG are third on 12 points, six adrift of Marseille. They have scored eight goals from their last two games in all competitions.

Evian Thonon Gaillard will be without forward Sidney Govou for three weeks after the former French international injured his thigh in a League Cup win against Sochaux on Wednesday, the club said.

Evian Thonon Gaillard, who are 17th on four points, host Lorient on Saturday.

Montpellier must be patient with their new signings after the French champions had a mediocre start to the season, coach Rene Girard said.

"When a lad comes from another league, the adaptation period is always longer. Let's go easy on him," Girard told reporters, referring to Argentine striker Emanuel Herrera, who has scored two goals this season but has looked inconsistent.

Montpellier are 16th on five points before travelling to Nancy on Saturday.

Girondins Bordeaux are unbeaten since April but they still believe they can do better.

"We haven't lost since last season; it is good but there is room for improvement if we want to aim higher," midfielder Nicolas Maurice-Belay told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at second-placed Olympique Lyon.

Bordeaux, who have not lost in their last 16 games in all competitions, are sixth on 10 points.