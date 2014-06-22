Van Gaal raises questions over Brazil treatment

Some questionable refereeing in the tournament's opening game against Croatia, which the five-time champions won 3-1, led to suggestions that the governing body were giving preferential treatment.

And now Van Gaal has claimed that the schedule is unfair, with Brazil - first to play in each of the opening two rounds of games - concluding their group campaign after the Netherlands.

He said: "FIFA have advertisements at every match and publicity around the theme of 'Fair Play' and things like that.

"But FIFA play these tricks. It's not a good thing, of course. It's not fair play."

With the winner of Group B - which will be determined by the outcome of the Netherlands' meeting with Chile on Tuesday - set to face the side that finishes second in Group A in the last 16, Van Gaal fears his side's outcome could impact how Brazil approach their final first-round game later that day.

He added: "Well, we're going to focus on getting a victory and I don't think that will be affected by the fact that Brazil will be playing after us.

"I'm just assuming that they will do their sporting duty, but it's always a matter of discussion when they do that, so why on earth would FIFA create that situation?

"That's why you're asking that and it's a justified question."