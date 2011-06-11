Van Persie frustrated by Gunners collapse

Despite the Dutchman's impressive goalscoring form throughout the second half of the season, Arsenal slipped to a fourth place finish in the Premier League, having for a long time looked strong title contenders, and once again ended a season without a trophy.

This late-season capitulation mirrored those of previous years, and the pattern hasn't gone unnoticed by the 27-year-old hit man.

“Every year it always goes wrong in an identical way and that is frustrating” Van Persie is reported to have said in The Express.

"When you look at results in the last years, then Arsenal shouldn’t be talking about winning the league because too many times things have gone wrong.

“Sometimes you have to eat the truth and be realistic. But I do believe with the signing of a number of players, then next season we should be in there competing for prizes."

Like his team-mate Jack Wilshere, Van Persie believes losing the League Cup final to Birmingham City in February was the point at which the Gunners' season began to fall apart.

“Even now it’s still unbelievable that we didn’t win the Carling Cup as that was the breakthrough moment, showing everyone that we could win a cup and create a belief within the team. It still hurts. It was so stupid and I ask myself how that came about.

Arsenal's immediate priority will be holding onto their other star players, with midfielder Samir Nasri linked with a move to Manchester United, and skipper Cesc Fabregas once again said to be a target for European champions Barcelona.