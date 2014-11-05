Van Persie holds Hiddink talks over Dutch form
Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has held talks with Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink over the country's faltering form.
After opening their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with a defeat to Czech Republic, Netherlands came from behind to beat Kazakhstan before losing 2-0 in Iceland.
The results leave them third in Group A, six points off second, but Van Persie revealed he had engaged in a productive conversation with Hiddink, who took over from Louis van Gaal following this year's World Cup.
"It was a good, frank and honest conversation," he is quoted as saying by Algemeen Dagblad. "It was a critical talk, but it had to be. I understood that Hiddink will talk with other guys too.
"Everyone [from the national squad] is convinced it has to be different and better.
"The coach showed me what he wanted to see different and better. He showed a huge drive. He was sharp, hard sometimes, also to me. But it should be like that.
"I have a good feeling about the conversation. Although it was very serious, I felt a lot of trust."
Van Persie was involved in an argument with fellow forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar during the Kazakhstan victory, but insists the duo have put their differences behind them.
"Klaas and I spoke extensively about it," he added. "We're both winners and have a lot of respect for each other as football players.
"I do understand that a moment like that drives the whole discussion. It is showed widely to the audience and people have an opinion about it.
"Maybe we had to deal with something like that a bit smarter. But it happened in the heat of the moment."
Netherlands face Mexico in a friendly on November 12 before hosting Latvia in their next qualifier.
