Vanhaezebrouck: We had our moments

Hein Vanhaezebrouck was pleased with how Gent performed but rued their missed chances as the Belgian side's Champions League campaign was ended at the round of 16 by German giants Wolfsburg.

Gent put up a fight at home in the first leg, which they lost 3-2, but could not snatch a crucial goal away from home as Wolfsburg prevailed 1-0 and 4-2 on aggregate.

The Belgian coach said his side had their chances and was pleased with the overall performance.

"There have been moments where we had the chance to score, but we didn't take them. We were well organised and had chances to get the first goal," he said.

"If we'd gone 1-0 up it might have been a different match, but nevertheless we performed well.

"We wanted to get an early goal and we created the opportunities to do that. In the second half we had to take more risks and brought on some more attacking players, but just in this moment we conceded the decisive goal.

"We played better than we did at home and did not concede easy goals like in the first leg. That was quite OK.

"We've done very well in the competition and we say goodbye in a good way. This season makes me confident for the future."