Vardy at the double as Leicester beat Burton

Jamie Vardy netted a brace as Leicester City picked up a 2-1 friendly victory at Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Vardy enjoyed a stellar season for the club last term and managed to force his way into Roy Hodgson's England squad, making his international debut against the Republic of Ireland in June.

The 28-year-old striker will be hoping for more of the same this campaign and has now scored in back-to-back pre-season fixtures.

Vardy's form will come has a huge boost to new boss Claudio Ranieri as the Italian attempts to repeat the feat of the departed Nigel Pearson by keeping the King Power Stadium outfit in the Premier League.

Leicester started brightly and Andrej Kramaric found the top of the crossbar with an attempted lob inside 12 minutes, before Andy King struck the upright with a shot from range.

Vardy - part of a starting XI that remained unchanged for the full 90 minutes - broke the deadlock with a curling effort from a narrow angle after 65 minutes, and doubled the advantage with a header soon after.

Substitute Mark Duffy pulled a goal back for League One new boys Burton in the closing stages of the match.