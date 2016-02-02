Vardy: I don't think I have scored a better goal

Leicester City star Jamie Vardy thinks his first goal against Liverpool on Tuesday goes down as his best-ever strike.

The forward netted a second-half double to give the Premier League leaders a 2-0 win, with the first goal a stunning volley from an improbable position outside the penalty area.

Vardy revealed he had spotted goalkeeper Simon Mignolet off his line earlier on in the match, which was on his mind when he netted the stunning effort that he does not think he has bettered in his career to date.

"I don't [think I have scored a better goal] to be fair, but a goal is a goal and more importantly it is three points for the club," he told Sky Sports.

"I was looking all game and he [Mignolet] was quite far off his line. So as soon as Riyad [Mahrez] has played it through and it has bounced quite high and I have got no support, I have just took my chance and luckily it has gone over the top of him."

Reports in the build-up to the match claimed that Vardy was close to signing a new contract with Leicester, who maintained their three-point lead over Manchester City at the top with the victory.

The England striker was asked whether that news and the fact he stayed at the King Power Stadium in the transfer window proved his commitment to the club.

Vardy said: "I think it is nothing that people don't know – obviously I would like to be here for a long time.

"It is obviously an important win. We knew that we were three points clear before and could stay that way and it was down to us to keep that winning mentality going and we have done that with a good three points.

"It is always brilliant to have [Roy Hodgson] watching. There were a few England players out there and hopefully I have put a good performance in for him."

Leicester now play closest title rivals City in a crunch clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"They [the big games] do keep coming," added Vardy. "We will be back on that training field and looking forward to Man City next. One game at a time is how it is and that is what it has been all season."

