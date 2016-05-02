Vardy marvels at Leicester's finest hour

Top scorer Jamie Vardy hailed the biggest achievement in Leicester City's history after Claudio Ranieri's side were crowned Premier League champions.

Tottenham surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Chelsea, leaving Leicester with an insurmountable seven-point lead with two matches remaining.

Vardy, who was named the Football Writers' Association's Football of the Year earlier on Monday, has scored 22 goals to spearhead Leicester's unlikely charge - including setting a Premier League record of scoring in 11 consecutive matches.

The England striker hosted his City team-mates in a party at his house to watch Chelsea versus Tottenham and he reflected on a scarcely believable turnaround from last season's breathless battle against relegation

"It's an unbelievable feeling, I've never known anything like it," he told BBC Sport.

"We were scrapping to stay in the league last season and on Saturday we'll be lifting the trophy.

"That gives you an idea of how much hard work has gone into this season from every single player and member of staff.

"It's the biggest achievement in the history of a great club and we all feel privileged to be part of it. It’s even more special to have done it with these lads."

Vardy enjoyed some fun on Twitter at the expense of Tottenham striker and England colleague Harry Kane, who opened the scoring for Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

Last month, Kane posted a picture of lions on Instagram to indicate an ominous pursuit of Leicester.





Amid the celebrations, Vardy tweeted a picture of Mufasa – a lead character from the hit Disney film The Lion King – falling to his death.

Leicester's title triumph could itself be worthy of a blockbuster big-screen interpretation, not least due to the starring role played by their 29-year-old former non-league striker.

Vardy added: "Every minute of hard work we've put in on the training pitch has been worth it for this moment."