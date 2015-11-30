Vardy reveals painful road to Premier League record

Jamie Vardy has accepted playing through the pain barrier to seal his record Premier League scoring run.

The Leicester City striker scored for the 11th consecutive match in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United, surpassing Ruud van Nistelrooy's previous record of 10 during the Premier League era.

Schooled in non-League football during spells with Stocksbridge Park Steels, Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town, England international Vardy says he has come to recognise persistent niggles as a consequence of his all-action style of play.

"I think it's common knowledge now that I'm getting an injury every week," said Vardy, who was denied the opportunity to bring his prolific form to the international stage earlier this month by a hip problem.

"But I never want to not play. I want to play as many games as I can and help the team out.

"It's the way I play and, if I have to play through it sometimes, that's what I'll do.

"I took a little knock on the top of my foot [against United], but I've had it iced and I'm sure it will be fine by next week."

Vardy will seek to continue his record-breaking streak when Claudio Ranieri's side – who sit joint top of the table – travel to Swansea City on Saturday.