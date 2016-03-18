Vardy's Leicester to provide inspiration for Care and England

Leicester City's unlikely Premier League title chase can provide inspiration in England's Six Nations Grand Slam pursuit according to Danny Care, a former team-mate of Jamie Vardy.

Vardy and Care played together in the academy at Sheffield Wednesday as teenagers, with the former now leading Leicester's surprise bid for silverware with 19 top-flight goals.

Having left football to try his hand at rugby, Harlequins scrum-half Care praised his former team-mate and wants England to emulate the spirit of Claudio Ranieri's side as they bid to wrap up a first Grand Slam since 2003.

"Every now and then we have a little chat. It's pretty amazing his story. Hopefully we can celebrate something of our own," said Care.

"Obviously Leicester are flying. It's an unbelievable story. They deserve everything they're getting.

"For us to win a Grand Slam would obviously be massive. No one has done it in this squad. It hasn't been done for a long time. A handful of us have won a Six Nations but this is the one we really want.

"You look at their team, the way football is, the money, the big four, and Leicester have just come and blown them away.

"It shows that a bit of team spirit and a couple of fantastic players in and around some very good squad players, that if you're playing well and for a good club you get the rewards.

"You look at other sports for inspiration and it would be amazing if they can do it. They're not there yet. Hopefully they will get it done."

England have already won the Six Nations but will secure the Grand Slam if they beat France in Paris on Saturday.