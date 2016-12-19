Vasilyev: Lyon favoured by referees

Vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has accused Ligue 1 referees of favouring Lyon after his Monaco were beaten by the visitors in a feisty clash.

Vasilyev made serious accusations against Lyon, the referees and the French league after 10-man Monaco suffered a 3-1 defeat on Sunday.

Monaco had four players booked by Ruddy Buquet and Benjamin Mendy sent off in an ill-tempered match as Rachid Ghezzal, Mathieu Valbuena and Alexandre Lacazette scored for Lyon at Stade Louis II.

And Vasilyev did not hold back post-match after second-placed Monaco dropped four points adrift of leaders Nice, telling reporters: "I think the result of this match was decided by the referees, but I'm not used to talking about arbitration, but I'm going to say out loud what everyone thinks in a low voice: The OL is favoured by the referee.

"I notice that it has been too many times that this team wins to 11 against 10.

"I have the impression that we played more to 11 against 12, then to 10 against 12 The time has come to reflect on the subject and to say what it is: if we continue like that, we have no footballing future."