Edina Alves: Who is the referee for England vs the Netherlands?

Edina Alves has also taken charge of Denmark v Sweden

Edina Alves will be the referee who takes charge of England's Euro 2025 Group D match against the Netherlands.

The game is a crucial match with it having the potential to knock defending champions England out of the major tournament.

If the Lionesses lose to the Netherlands and France beat Wales, England will be out.

Edina Alves: When did she become a referee

The referee is experienced (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian referee has been a FIFA listed official since 2016.

The 45-year-old is well experienced, havind refereed World Cup and Cope America games in the past.

Edina Alves has refereed England before (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lionesses will be familiar with Alves as she was in the middle during their 2019 World Cup semi-final against USWNT.

That game ended 2-1 in favour of the US but it went relatively smoothly from a refereeing perspective.

England were even handed a penalty in that game, one that Steph Houghton failed to convert.

The Lionesses will be hoping to come out on the winning side in this encounter.

Lucy Bronze is starting again for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

If England do get knocked out today or further along in the group stage, they will become the first women's Euros holders to be knocked out in the initial stage.

They have already become the first holders to lose their opening game.

However, if they get at least a point from this match their hopes of retaining the trophy will continue but the job will be much more difficult.

They would need the Netherlands to lose to France and England would also have to make up the goal difference.

The best route for Sarina Wiegman's team to the knockout stage is to win against the Netherlands.