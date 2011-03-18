Vela and Juarez return for Mexico

West Bromwich Albion forward Vela and Celtic midfielder Juarez were both included in the squad for friendlies against Paraguay and Venezuela at the end of the month.

The pair were suspended from the national team in September over incidents at the team hotel following a friendly against Colombia in Monterrey.

Eleven other players were also fined over the incident, including Rafael Marquez, Giovani dos Santos and Javier Hernandez.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who missed Mexico's last two friendlies following a loss of form, was included by coach Jose de la Torre as were Marquez and Hernandez.

Mexico face Paraguay in Oakland on March 26 and Venezuela in San Diego three days later.