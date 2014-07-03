Venezuela deny Maradona appointment rumours

Maradona is set to visit Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro after the FIFA World Cup, which sparked rumours the former Argentina international and coach would replace Cesar Farias, who resigned in November.

But in a statement released by the FVF, president Rafael Esquivel denied Venezuela have settled on a new coach for their senior national team.

"There has not been a proposal to hire the famous ex athlete and coach Diego Armando Maradona, despite insistence in recent hours by different media and social networks," Esquivel said.

"The country will know the name of the new coach once the board of directors … makes the decision, which will be after the World Cup has concluded."

Maradona, who last coached Al Wasl of the UAE in the 2011/12 season, was quoted on Venezuelan television saying he would discuss Venezuela's football with Maduro.

"We plan to talk a bit about everything, including the team," Maradona said.

Maradona coached Argentina at the 2010 World Cup, where they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Germany.

The 53-year-old also has coaching experience with Argentine clubs Racing Club and Mandiyu de Corrientes.