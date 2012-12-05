Vermaelen: There are no arguments at Arsenal

The Belgian has had to endure a difficult period as skipper, with Arsenal falling to 10th in the Premier League table, 15 points adrift of leaders Manchester United, after losing 2-0 to Swansea City at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners then suffered back-to-back defeats after losing to Olympiakos in the Champions League, and such form has led to rumours of discontent at the club and suspicions of fallouts between players.

However, Vermaelen is adamant that the dressing room is still a happy place to be at Arsenal; an atmosphere in keeping with his own style as captain.

Speaking exclusively in the January 2013 issue of FourFourTwo, he says: "I'm totally not someone who will shout in the dressing room. I'm much more likely to go up to individuals and give them pieces of advice about what they might be doing in a game."

And Vermaelen explains that the stability of the club also helps to discourage such arguments.

"There is a consistency here as a result of the manager being here for so long. There is a clear vision that everyone understands and believes in. There are never any arguments here. I played at Ajax and we had five managers in five years. That is not good for the atmosphere."

He states that the calm environment at the North London outfit means he remains happy at the club, despite a lack of silverware and the decisions to sell Cesc Fabregas, Gael Clichy, Samir Nasri, Alex Song and Robin van Persie in recent years.

In fact, he supports the Gunners' policy, claiming that the stability of the club, particularly financially, means that: "Arsenal is going to be a big club for years" and "has always been an attractive club to come and play for. That’s not going to change."

By Francesca Tye