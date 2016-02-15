Verratti eyes silverware after PSG contract extension

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti feels the French champions are well placed to claim further domestic and European silverware, having agreed a new deal with the club on Monday.

Ahead of the first leg of PSG's last-16 Champions League tie with Chelsea on Tuesday, the Italy international agreed a contract to keep him in the French capital until 2020.

Verratti has won Ligue 1 three times, as well as lifting the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue trophies, but has set his sights on adding to that collection.

"I am very happy to have extended," he told reporters on Monday.

"Since day one I feel important here. The club has confidence in me. I want to do everything I can to win the most trophies possible.

"I am young and I want to win everything that is possible."

Verratti has struggled with a groin injury of late and is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes against Chelsea this week as PSG seek to knock the Premier League champions out of the competition for the second season running.

While PSG sit 24 points clear in Ligue 1, Chelsea's meagre title defence sees them languish in 12th, although Verratti remains wary of Guus Hiddink's side.

"Chelsea will want to save their season. Chelsea have great players but there is not a favourite team," Verratti added.

"We've been expecting this fixture for a long time. Tomorrow's match will be fundamental. Even though it will be played over two matches, tomorrow's will be very important.

"We gained a lot of confidence from our recent results, so we're preparing for this match with a positive momentum.

"It's obviously very difficult to win the Champions League but most of us have been playing together for two or three seasons now, so we know each other well, and the same goes for the manager.

"So we are ambitious, but we're focused on tomorrow's match, not thinking ahead to playing semi-finals or something else."