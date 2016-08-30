Verratti not happy at PSG - Ventura

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is not happy at the French champions, according to Italy coach Giampiero Ventura.

As Ventura prepares to make his bow as national team boss, he revealed Verratti is upset due to being played out of position in the French capital.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's friendly against France, Ventura provided an insight into life for Verratti under PSG coach Unai Emery, telling reporters: "In Paris, Verratti is playing just behind the strikers, but it's not the right position for him. He is a playmaker.

"Also Verratti is not happy in PSG because he is playing in the wrong position.

"It's a shame because Verratti is an amazing player."

After starting the opening two matches of the Ligue 1 season on the bench, Verratti was in the line-up for PSG's surprise 3-1 loss at Monaco last week.