Vertonghen always sure of sealing Spurs deal

The 25-year-old finally put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the White Hart Lane outfit on Thursday following protracted talks regarding the defender's transfer fee.

At one stage, it seemed the Belgium international's move might fall through with Spurs and the Eredivisie giants failing to agree terms. But Vertonghen revealed he was always confident that a compromise could be reached to enable him to seal the deal.

"I was always convinced that the deal would be confirmed so I didn’t really have a stressed moment," he said at the launch of Spurs' new kits for the coming campaign.

"They [Spurs] gave me the best feeling of the club being part of me. They came to Amsterdam and gave me a really good perspective and just gave me the best feeling. It's a dream for me. I always wanted to play in the Premier League and for me it’s a dream come true to play here right now against all these big clubs and these big players."

The central defender, who made more than 150 league appearances for Ajax, believes his footballing education with the Dutch masters will stand him in good stead.

And he is also hopeful that he can continue chipping in with goals for Andre Villas-Boas men, having netted 23 for Ajax, including taking a few free-kicks.

"I think I am a defender who can play football. It’s what I stand for in life. I always want the ball and I like to, even as a defender, play dominant in the game," he said.

"I think it will be more difficult to play that style over here because the level is higher and touch playing is a little bit different but I will try to play my game also at Tottenham.

"Last year I scored 10, but I think that’s a little bit exaggerated for this season. I don't know who will take the free-kicks. Put a corner and I’ll be there and I’ll take the free-kick."

