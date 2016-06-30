'Very happy' Neymar drops contract hint

Neymar claimed to be "very happy to continue living that dream" as a post on his official Twitter account hinted he had signed a new contract with Barcelona.

The Brazil international put the short message out on Wednesday and while the club have yet to confirm the news, they did retweet the post from their own account.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu had revealed earlier on the same day that the two parties were close to completing negotiations on a long-term deal.

Bartomeu also claimed the extension would be five years, keeping the 24-year-old forward at the Catalan giants until 2021.

Neymar - who will be playing for his country at the Rio Olympics in August - was signed from Brazilian club Santos in 2013.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he is a third of the famous "MSN" forward line that combined to score 131 goals in all competitions for Barcelona in the 2015-16 season.

A two-time La Liga champion, Neymar - whose previous contract was due to expire in 2018 - was part of the side who lifted the Champions League trophy in 2015.