Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is said to be 'close' to joining Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold is said to have received an 'eleventh-hour' contract renewal from Liverpool.

The Three Lions international has been linked continuously with a summer move to Real Madrid and though it is still unknown whether he will join Carlo Ancelotti's side later this year, it's recently been claimed that the deal is all but done.

But after sparking wild scenes following his winning goal at Leicester City this weekend, many have begun to speculate that Trent's move to Spain is not quite done and dusted just yet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold offered 'new contract renewal' at Liverpool

Whether Trent Alexander-Arnold remains at Liverpool this season is still a mystery (Image credit: Alamy)

Alexander-Arnold is the remaining member of Arne Slot's much-speculated trio to sign new terms. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have both penned fresh contracts at Anfield this year, giving the England international the perfect perogative to stay with his boyhood club.

After thundering home the Reds' only goal in their recent 1-0 win over Leicester, which now leaves them needing just three more points to win the title, new information is hinting that Liverpool have quickly 'sent out' a new contract proposal.

Mohamed Salah is set to stay at Anfield after signing a new two-year contract (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Fichajes in Spain, Trent is still described as being 'very close' to becoming a Real Madrid player, but Liverpool are not giving up hope just yet.

Hierarchy at the club are said to be working 'around the clock' to find a new resolution, with the report insisting 'a final renewal offer that might convince the defender to stay on Merseyside' is being readied.

"I have said all season that I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into the details," he told Sky Sports after the match, when asked about his future.

"But days like today are always special. Scoring goals, playing games, winning games, winning titles -- they are special moments for me and I am glad to do my part."

Could captain Virgil van Dijk convince Trent to stay? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid this summer. His tight-lipped nature only points to one outcome, and we think Jude Bellingham has played a huge part in luring him to Spain.

Liverpool can win the Premier League title when they return to action against Tottenham on Sunday.