'Very proud' Zidane insists Madrid did all they could

Zinedine Zidane could find no fault in his players after Real Madrid failed to wrestle the Liga title from Barcelona on the final day of the season, insisting they did everything in their power to give themselves a chance.

Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 2-0 at the Riazor thanks to two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, but a Luis Suarez hat-trick in Granada ultimately clinched the title for Barca.

Nevertheless, Zidane had nothing negative to say regarding the efforts of his team, who were 10 points adrift of Barca going into April.

And the Frenchman was keen to stress that his side did everything they could after keeping the pressure on Luis Enrique's men for several weeks.

"We are disappointed, but football is like that," he told reporters. "We have done all that we could do, which is most important, and now we are thinking about the last game we have left [the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid].

"In the end you have to think that Barcelona are ahead and we cannot change that. They have won the league and we did what we could - well done to all.

"I'm happy for all the players and what we have done. You can have difficulties but we have never slumped our shoulders, have always fought and I gave this message to the team.

"I am very proud of everybody."