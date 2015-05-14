Veteran goalkeeper Friedel to retire

Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The United States international, who is four days short of his 44th birthday and has been capped 82 times for his country, joined Liverpool from Columbus Crew in 1997 and has since gone on to play for Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

"I'm incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved in my career," he said. "When I first started the journey I never imagined it'd be this long.

"One thing I will miss is that day-to-day interaction with the staff and players.

"There really is nothing like it but my 44th birthday is here, so I think it is a good time to call it a day."

Friedel's retirement will see him return to the US to work as a television pundit and as an American ambassador for Tottenham, for whom he has made 67 appearances in all competitions.

"I've got a great relationship with the staff and board, so I'll certainly do my bit to help the club go further," he added.

"I've had a tremendous time here and met a lot of great people along the way. This is a wonderful football club and I feel honoured to have been a part of it for four years."

Friedel, who won the Turkish Cup with Galatasaray in 1996 and the League Cup with Blackburn in 2002, holds the record for most consecutive appearances in the Premier League (310) and is Tottenham's oldest ever player.

Tottenham head to the US to take on the MLS All-Stars in July.