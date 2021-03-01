Victims of paedophile football coach in legal action against Newcastle

Victims of a predatory paedophile who worked with Newcastle’s youth players are taking legal action against the Premier League club, their solicitor has said.

George Ormond was jailed for 20 years in 2018 after he was convicted of carrying out a campaign of sexual abuse spanning 1973 to 1998.

Newcastle Crown Court was told how the youth coach used his power over impressionable and ambitious boys, one as young as 11, to sexually abuse them and keep them silent.

He was known to help out with youth sides at Newcastle after doing well coaching juniors at a local club.

Solicitor Thomas Beale, representing some of the survivors, said Newcastle had denied liability for Ormond’s actions which he described as “very disappointing”.

George Ormond’s abuse spanned decades (Northumbria Police/PA)

Mr Beale, from London-based firm Bolt Burdon Kemp, said: “The club have had every opportunity to apologise for the terrible abuse perpetrated by Ormond and accept responsibility for what happened while he was at the club.

“By failing to accept responsibility and forcing the survivors to go through litigation, the club is causing yet further distress and trauma rather than helping the survivors to try to move forward with their lives”.

He added: “Clearly, this is not just about compensation. It is about Newcastle United accepting responsibility and apologising for their failings. I would really encourage the club to reconsider their stance and accept liability.”

Not all of Ormond’s victims were at Newcastle – some played for the local junior team where he started coaching.

Newcastle have been approached for comment.