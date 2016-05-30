Victor Sanchez sacked by Depor

Deportivo La Coruna have sacked head coach Victor Sanchez.

The Galician club retained their place in La Liga last season, finishing four points above the relegation zone, but their tally of eight wins all season was the joint worst in Spain's top flight.

Depor conceded eight goals in a home game for the second straight campaign as a Luis Suarez-inspired Barcelona registered an 8-0 thrashing as part of their late-season surge to the title.

"The board of directors of Deportivo has taken the decision to terminate the contract of Victor Sanchez del Amo as coach," a club statement read.

"The club wishes to thank the manager for his commitment, dedication, effort and professionalism during the season that kept the team in the Primera Division."