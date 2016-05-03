Vidal: Bayern are still the best in the world

Arturo Vidal insists Bayern Munich are still the "best in the world" despite exiting the Champions League semi-finals at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Bayern defeated Atletico 2-1 on Tuesday but went out on away goals after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg last week.

The German side dominated proceedings at Allianz Arena but could not convert their possession and chances into a vital third goal.

However, despite being eliminated in the semi-finals of the competition for a third consecutive season, Vidal insisted Bayern are still the best club side in football.

"I don't know why the ball did not want to go in … with so many chances created in both legs," the midfielder said.

"I think we were superior in both games. We controlled possession, but didn't seize it. They take their opportunities well, and that's why they move into the final.

"From here to the final they will dream with us. They faced the best team in the world.

"We are left sad, but we still have two titles that we hope to win.

"We are still the best team in the world, but sometimes the best doesn't always win.

"Football is sometimes like this. Today the best didn't advance, they were eliminated."