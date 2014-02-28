Vidal dreaming of the double with Juventus

The midfielder opened the scoring in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League win over Trabzonspor, taking his tally for the season to 17 from 35 games.

Juventus are nine points clear of Roma at the top of Serie A with 13 games remaining, and will now face league rivals Fiorentina over two legs in the Europa League's round of 16.

Vidal will miss their next league match with Milan due to suspension, but knows the whole squad have the same winning mentality for the game and the season.

"The important thing for us is to win the Scudetto and the cup," he told Juventus TV.

"We are aiming for the double, both for ourselves and for the fans.

"Last night (Thursday against Trabzonspor) we played well, we started in the best possible way and showed a desire to win.

"I'm really sorry that I won't be able to play at San Siro, but I'm pleased to have played last night."