Vidal has licence revoked over drink-driving charge

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal has had his driving licence revoked after he was involved in a road accident while under the influence of alcohol.

Vidal was driving with his wife in Santiago at approximately 23:00 local time on Tuesday when he crashed his Ferrari.

The 28-year-old Juventus midfielder, who has scored in Chile's first two matches at the 2015 Copa America, "was under the influence of alcohol," police colonel Ricardo Gonzalez confirmed.

"He is being detained and will be moved on Wednesday to the courtroom," added Gonzalez.

Vidal suffered minor injuries in the incident but posted on Twitter afterwards that he and his wife were fine.

He arrived at the Court of San Bernardo on Wednesday, and subsequently had his driving licence revoked.

Vidal must also provide his signature at the Chilean consulate in Milan on a monthly basis.

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli reportedly met with the president of the Chilean Football Federation to discuss Vidal's place in the squad on Wednesday.