Vidal slams media 'lies' and denies club fine

The Chile international was reportedly involved in a nightclub brawl earlier in October, with suggestions the midfielder was fined.

In a statement on Saturday, the 27-year-old denied the reports and said he was committed to both Juve and Chile.

Vidal, still battling a knee injury, missed Juve's 1-1 draw at Sassuolo on Saturday.

"Following the latest 'information' appeared in the media over the last few days, I want to clarify a few things," Vidal wrote on Twitter.

"My rapport with everyone at Juventus is very good. My team-mates, the coaching staff and the directors have trust in me and I in them.

"The club did not fine me. The reports on this are erroneous and in many cases done with malice.

"My knee is very good. With hard work I will reach my best physical form but I was recovering from an operation and have therefore not been able to complete the same pre-season training schedule as my team-mates.

"I am 100 per cent committed to my club and to Chile. I hope to win titles with both these teams.

"I hope that with this comment I have correctly informed everyone. I am sure the malicious people out there will continue to lie but I cannot do anything to avoid that."