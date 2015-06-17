Vidal suffers minor injuries in car crash

Chile star Arturo Vidal was involved in a car accident in his homeland, but appears to have escaped serious injury.

A day after a brace and an assist in Chile's 3-3 Copa America draw against Mexico, Vidal crashed his Ferrari.

Chile's emergency network confirmed the crash via Twitter.

It said the 28-year-old's injuries were minor, with Vidal believed to be returning to Chile's training camp when the accident happened.

The Juventus star has played a crucial role at the Copa America so far, leading the golden boot standings with three goals.

Vidal's Chile face Bolivia on Friday, sitting top of Group A on four points ahead of the clash.