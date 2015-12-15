Vidal would have preferred Juventus in the final
Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is relishing the Champions League clash with former club Juventus – although he admits he would have preferred to face them in the final.
Bayern were paired with Juve at Monday's last-16 draw in Nyon, meaning a swift return to Turin for Vidal following his move to the Allianz Arena for a reported £28million in July.
The Chile international is wary of resurgent Juve, who have climbed to fourth in Serie A on the back of six straight victories following a slow start.
He told Bild: "They are very strong. They had a few teething problems at the start of the season, but that was to be expected because they changed many players.
"I would have preferred [to have played them] in the final."
The tie will also have added significance for Kingsley Coman, who joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Juve in the close-season.
"It will be a great match," he said. "I am looking forward to it, I came to Bayern to play in these great games. "
