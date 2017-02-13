Video: Ajax's Joel Veltman uses injured team-mate to mug off opponent

Ajax defender Joel Veltman decided he didn’t care what he'd be called after performing the move against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

With Veltman’s team-mate Bertrand Traore down on the ground, he pretended to stop play to allow his injured team-mate some treatment, only to play on while Sparta's stoppers had switched off.

Ajax won the game 2-0, with their fifth consecutive victory moving them back to within five points of rivals Feyenoord atop the Eredivisie table.

