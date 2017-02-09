Video: Arsenal loanee Takuma Asano shows off well-rehearsed routine to Gangnam Style
Arsenal loanee Takuma Asano has had a solid, if unremarkable, season-long loan at 2.Bundesliga side Stuttgart so far – but his off-pitch antics have caught some attention.
Asano, nicknamed "the Jaguar", was signed by Arsene Wenger for £5.5m from J-League club Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the summer, but is yet to wear a Gunners shirt after being refused a work permit.
Now, we don't know exactly when this video was filmed, but Arsenal fans will be hoping he can offer more to the club than worryingly accurate dance moves to viral 2012 South Korean sensation Gangnam Style.
So, erm... enjoy?
