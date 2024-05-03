Arsenal to tie up deal for superstar wonderkid striker, following sensational summer plan: report

Arsenal look like securing one of the most prolific wonderkids in Europe on a big-money deal, despite interest from the continent's elite.

The Gunners are looking at bringing a new striker this summer to compete with the likes of Kai Havertz at the top of the pitch, while two forwards could be sold to make way for a marquee buy, with Eddie Nketiah told he can leave and Gabriel Jesus available for sale, as per The Athletic.

But while Arsenal are expected to go big for a striker in the transfer window, they could be about to tie up a move for a teen sensation who's scored an unbelievable 24 goals in seven appearances.

Kai Havertz will be given competition this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Danish starlet Chido Obi-Martin has been making headlines all season in the Hale End under-18s side, scoring a hat-trick on his debut against Southampton, before he came to wider attention for his exploits.

Obi netted 10 goals as Arsenal beat Liverpool 14-3 at under-16 level and seven goals for in a 9-0 win against Norwich City, earning the opportunity to train with Mikel Arteta's senior side at the age of just 15. As a result of this good form, Arteta wants to reward the youngster further.

Football Transfers says that to fend off interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the Gunners are going to take the young Dane to the United States on their preseason tour to integrate him further with the first team, ahead of him signing professional terms with the club.

Chido Martin Obi has trained with Arsenal's first team already (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The forward can sign a deal in November when he turns 17 – but the report notes that Obi-Martin is set for an extended stay, with comments about him wanting to remain at the club an indication of his future.

“I would like to stay at Arsenal for a long time," Obi-Martin told bold.DK. “It's a good club, I can feel that I'm getting much better in training. There are a lot of good people and good coaches, so I'm really happy to be there.

“Maybe I will have to play permanently at U21 from next season. There aren't that many strikers in the squad so it will be a good opportunity for me. Arsenal is a club that gives young talents the opportunity to play.”

