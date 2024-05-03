Arsenal set to take advantage of rival’s weakness in transfer chase for in-demand striker: report

By Joe Mewis
published

Arsenal are believed to be in the market for a new striker this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s desire to sign a new striker this summer has seen them linked with a number of Europe’s leading forwards in recent months. 

The Gunners are believed to be in the market for a new frontman this summer to boost a striker corps that features only Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as out-and-out centre forwards, with recent claims suggesting that the Brazilian could be on his way out. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.