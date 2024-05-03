Arsenal set to take advantage of rival’s weakness in transfer chase for in-demand striker: report

Arsenal’s desire to sign a new striker this summer has seen them linked with a number of Europe’s leading forwards in recent months.

The Gunners are believed to be in the market for a new frontman this summer to boost a striker corps that features only Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as out-and-out centre forwards, with recent claims suggesting that the Brazilian could be on his way out.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is one of several strikers to be linked with Mikel Arteta’s side this year and the Gunners may have been boosted in their pursuit for the Netherlands U21s international.

Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zirkzee has been a key part of Bologna’s top-four push in Serie A this season and has the likes of Juventus and AC Milan monitoring him.

A report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport focuses on Juve’s interest and makes positive reading for Arsenal fans.

They claim that the Gunners are ‘favourites’ to land the 22-year-old as they have the financial strength to pay the €50million price tag that Bologna have slapped on him, adding that Juventus ‘need money and quickly’ if they are sign the 6ft 4in striker.

Zirkzee is hoping to be called up by Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman for this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament and the player reportedly wants to resolve his future before the tournament starts on June 14.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal hopes grow over sensational record transfer swoop for Newcastle United star: report

Chelsea in summer swoop - that could enrage Arsenal fans: report

Arsenal to push through move for wantaway star - in a deal that suits all parties: report

