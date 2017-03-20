Video: Bayern's Arjen Robben mocked by team-mates after angry reaction to substitution

The Netherlands international was taken off in the final minutes of Bayern's 1-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday afternoon.

After slapping away the hand of manager Carlo Ancelotti, an incensed Robben took his seat on the bench.

And while the ex-Chelsea man clutched his water bottle with fury, Robben's team-mates were in hysterics.

Xabi Alonso, Franck Ribery, Jerome Boateng and Rafinha struggled to contain their laughter after their colleague's tantrum.

.@ArjenRobben doesn't take too kindly to be substituted...and his @FCBayernEN teammates find it hilarious. https://t.co/PTygcqj9E7

— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) March 19, 2017

"I was never happy when I got substituted either when I still played," Ancelotti said after the match about the 33-year-old. "I do not have any problem with his reaction."

