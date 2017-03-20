Video: Bayern's Arjen Robben mocked by team-mates after angry reaction to substitution
Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben was visibly frustrated after being substituted on Sunday – and his team-mates found it hilarious.
The Netherlands international was taken off in the final minutes of Bayern's 1-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday afternoon.
After slapping away the hand of manager Carlo Ancelotti, an incensed Robben took his seat on the bench.
And while the ex-Chelsea man clutched his water bottle with fury, Robben's team-mates were in hysterics.
Xabi Alonso, Franck Ribery, Jerome Boateng and Rafinha struggled to contain their laughter after their colleague's tantrum.
.@ArjenRobben doesn't take too kindly to be substituted...and his @FCBayernEN teammates find it hilarious. https://t.co/PTygcqj9E7
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) March 19, 2017
"I was never happy when I got substituted either when I still played," Ancelotti said after the match about the 33-year-old. "I do not have any problem with his reaction."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.