Video: Club America manager tackles Chivas player in Liga MX game

With La Volpe’s side 1-0 down in the 76th minute, the Argentine coach took matters into his own hands during the Clasico Nacional with a clean tackle... which unsurprisingly led to his dismissal.

Speculation post-match suggests the game may have been his last in charge of Club America, with las Aguilas sitting 14th in Liga MX.

If that proves to be the case, then what a way to go out...

