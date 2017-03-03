Video: This is the incident that just earned Aston Villa's Leandro Bacuna a six-game ban

Bacuna, unsurprisingly, was sent off for his actions. Now’s he’s been handed a six-game ban for the incident in which he argues with linesman Mark Russell over a simple throw-in.

The FA have labelled the incident "violent conduct", noting that "the standard three-match ban would be clearly insufficient". Which seems fair enough, really.

The 25-year-old has already served one match of his ban, having missed Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Aston Villa have endured a miserable season since relegation from the Premier League, and have required back-to-back victories to take them up to the dizzy heights of 15th. This weekend they're hunting a third win on the spin at bottom side Rotherham. What could possibly go wrong?

