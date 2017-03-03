Video: Antoine Griezmann shows Man United what they could be getting with screamer for Atletico Madrid
The Frenchman had to bail his Atletico Madrid team-mates out of a spot of bother by netting a 25-yard screamer against Deportivo La Coruna on Thursday night.
With relegation candidates Deportivo 1-0 up heading into the 68th minute, Atletico Madrid needed their talisman up top to bail them out for a point.
The 25-year-old picked the ball up around 30 yards from goal, drifting into the centre from the right flank, before playing two neat one-twos.
He then let rip with a thunderous curled effort into the top right-hand corner over the helpless German Lux in goal.
Despite his superb equaliser, the 1-1 draw leaves Atletico 11 points off Barcelona at the top of the league. Still, what a hit and that.
