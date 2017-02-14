Video: Leeds' performance coach takes a tumble in front of squad
"Right lads, this is how it's don-"... oh. Head of Physical Performance Sean Rush got more than he bargained for in a simple training drill on Tuesday.
With Rush outlining what he wanted from a running drill ahead of their Championship match against Bristol City, the Whites' fitness guru endured an unfortunate moment in front of the Leeds squad.
Of course, they let him get away with it. Apart from the hollering. And jeering. And imaginary card-waving...
"Right lads, let me show you how it's done..." pic.twitter.com/BBTKCwvHKg
— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 13, 2017
It was the pure speed I was going at https://t.co/EkSpQmPHVU
— Sean Rush (@Smrush68Sean) February 13, 2017
