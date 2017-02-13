Video: Fatman Scoop covers John Barnes' 'World in Motion' rap
The 'Be Faithful' star has tried his hand at the rap from England New Order’s 1989 anthem.
Barnes’s rap is still a huge YouTube hit today, particularly in the weeks leading up to yet more English disappointment at major tournaments.
Fatman Scoop, the American hip-hop producer who hit No.1 in the UK charts with his 2003 track Be Faithful, and No.9 with the less-memorable It Takes Scoop a year later, decided to give his own rendition of Barnes’s track in the talkSPORT studios.
(We prefer Barnsey. Sorry.)
This you just have to see... @fatmanscoop gives us his unique rendition of the iconic John Barnes rap!
What do think @officialbarnesy? pic.twitter.com/Od6Pw90UYt
— Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) February 10, 2017
