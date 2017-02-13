Trending

Video: Fatman Scoop covers John Barnes' 'World in Motion' rap

By

The 'Be Faithful' star has tried his hand at the rap from England New Order’s 1989 anthem.

Barnes’s rap is still a huge YouTube hit today, particularly in the weeks leading up to yet more English disappointment at major tournaments. 

Fatman Scoop, the American hip-hop producer who hit No.1 in the UK charts with his 2003 track Be Faithful, and No.9 with the less-memorable It Takes Scoop a year later, decided to give his own rendition of Barnes’s track in the talkSPORT studios.

(We prefer Barnsey. Sorry.)

This you just have to see... @fatmanscoop gives us his unique rendition of the iconic John Barnes rap!

What do think @officialbarnesy? pic.twitter.com/Od6Pw90UYt

— Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) February 10, 2017

