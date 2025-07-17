Quiz! Can you name every member of the Leeds United squad of 2000/01 that reached the Champions League semi-finals?

Give me a football heritage quiz, we hear you say… need you worry not!

Welcome back to another FourFourTwo staple, as we bring you another customary quiz to get stuck into.

Can you name every member of the Leeds United squad of 2000/01 that reached the Champions League semi-finals? Scroll down to get involved...

With just eight minutes on the clock, we need you to name the 28 players who were part of the Leeds squad that made it to the 2000/01 Champions League semi-finals and faced Valencia.

It's a niche one, this time, and Leeds fans will have a slight advantage! For some of our younger readers, there are some players you will know, you just need to dig deep into your ball knowledge to find them... or ask your dad!

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

