Video: Sampdoria's Patrik Schick performs Bergkamp-esque turn before scoring in Serie A
Sampdoria's Czech forward scored his 12th goal of the season following a twist and finish the Arsenal legend would have been proud of.
Schick gave Sampdoria the lead in the 20th minute against league strugglers Crotone on Sunday after completely embarrassing defender Gianmarco Ferrari with a fine turn.
With one touch, Schick neatly flicked the ball around Ferrari on the swivel before sprinting around the defender to position himself in a one-on-one situation. The rest was easy, as the 21-year-old tapped the ball past goalkeeper Alex Cordaz into the bottom left corner.
Schick has been in impressive form for the Serie A club this season, and is reportedly set for a contract extension to cool interest from bigger clubs across Europe.
Despite the Czech Republic international's strike, and all of Sampdoria's possessional dominance, Crotone secured a vital win through goals from Diego Falcinelli and Simeon Nwankwo.
