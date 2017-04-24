Video: Sampdoria's Patrik Schick performs Bergkamp-esque turn before scoring in Serie A

Schick gave Sampdoria the lead in the 20th minute against league strugglers Crotone on Sunday after completely embarrassing defender Gianmarco Ferrari with a fine turn.

With one touch, Schick neatly flicked the ball around Ferrari on the swivel before sprinting around the defender to position himself in a one-on-one situation. The rest was easy, as the 21-year-old tapped the ball past goalkeeper Alex Cordaz into the bottom left corner.

Schick has been in impressive form for the Serie A club this season, and is reportedly set for a contract extension to cool interest from bigger clubs across Europe.

Despite the Czech Republic international's strike, and all of Sampdoria's possessional dominance, Crotone secured a vital win through goals from Diego Falcinelli and Simeon Nwankwo.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com