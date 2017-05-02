Video: Zenit's Domenico Criscito gets bodyslammed... then booked

In the 30th minute and the scores at 0-0 on Monday, Criscito attempted to dribble the ball upfield as Zenit pushed for an opener – only for striker Sobolev to come up behind him and haul the 30-year-old to the ground.

Unsurprisingly, Criscito wasn't best pleased with the challenge and duly shoved Sobulev away with his hands.

Despite the protests from Criscito's Zenit team-mates to give Sobolev a red card, both players only received a yellow.

Zenit went on to win 2-0 with goals from Oleg Shatov and Danny.

Incident at 2:27

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com