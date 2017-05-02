Video: Zenit's Domenico Criscito gets bodyslammed... then booked
The Italian defender was hauled to the ground in an unorthodox challenge that only resulted in a yellow card for Tom Tomsk's Alexander Sobulev.
In the 30th minute and the scores at 0-0 on Monday, Criscito attempted to dribble the ball upfield as Zenit pushed for an opener – only for striker Sobolev to come up behind him and haul the 30-year-old to the ground.
Unsurprisingly, Criscito wasn't best pleased with the challenge and duly shoved Sobulev away with his hands.
Despite the protests from Criscito's Zenit team-mates to give Sobolev a red card, both players only received a yellow.
Zenit went on to win 2-0 with goals from Oleg Shatov and Danny.
Incident at 2:27
