Vidic undergoes surgery

Nemanja Vidic could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after Inter revealed the defender has undergone surgery on a slipped disc.

It was reported on Tuesday that the 33-year-old was facing a potential six-month lay-off.

And Inter duly announced on Wednesday that the former Manchester United centre-back had undergone a procedure to resolve a back problem.

Inter tweeted: "Nemanja Vidic underwent successful surgery for a slipped disc today. The operation was performed by professors Fornari and Volpi."

Vidic, who endured a disappointing first season at San Siro, has not featured for Roberto Mancini's side in pre-season.

Inter start their Serie A campaign at home to Atalanta on August 23.