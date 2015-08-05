Vidic undergoes surgery
Nemanja Vidic's frustrating time at Inter has continued, with the defender requiring surgery on a back problem.
Nemanja Vidic could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after Inter revealed the defender has undergone surgery on a slipped disc.
It was reported on Tuesday that the 33-year-old was facing a potential six-month lay-off.
And Inter duly announced on Wednesday that the former Manchester United centre-back had undergone a procedure to resolve a back problem.
Inter tweeted: "Nemanja Vidic underwent successful surgery for a slipped disc today. The operation was performed by professors Fornari and Volpi."
Vidic, who endured a disappointing first season at San Siro, has not featured for Roberto Mancini's side in pre-season.
Inter start their Serie A campaign at home to Atalanta on August 23.
