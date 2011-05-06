Vieira focussed on steering City to success

The midfielder joined the Blues initially on a six-month loan from Inter Milan in January 2010, becoming boss Roberto Mancini’s first signing, before agreeing to a one-year extension.

City failed to qualify for Champions League football last season but currently see themselves in fourth place, seven points clear of nearest rivals Liverpool, with the club also in the FA Cup Final.

And with the Manchester club in such a good position, Vieira is focused first on winning silverware before beginning to consider his future in football.

“I really don’t know [about his future]. I think what is important for me and for the club is that the club win the FA Cup and qualify for the Champions League, and after we can sit and talk,” he told Absolute Radio.

“My only focus is to try to help the team and the club to finish in the top four and win the FA Cup.

“Last season we were really close, and the way that we lost against Spurs just shows that the team wasn’t ready maybe to play the Champions League.

“But I think this year we learn a lot from last year. The game against Spurs [last season], it was a home game and the win was enough and we didn’t. We always say that the best way to learn is when you have a defeat, and I think we take a lot from that defeat.”

The 34-year-old played under Mancini in Italy before returning to England to serve under the same coach at City and believes the Italian is the right man to fulfill the club's lofty ambitions.

“He’s a winner. I think he’s the manager who has a big ambition and he will take everything to put this team higher. He’s really committed to the team, to win something, so he’s really demanding.

“He’s really aware of the tactical aspect of the game, and he really likes the players to know what they have to do when we have got the ball or when we don’t have the ball, so he’s someone really well prepared for the game.”

City’s rivals, Manchester United, host Chelsea in their Premier League decider at the weekend and Vieira believes Sir Alex Ferguson's men will be under more pressure than Carlo Ancelotti's as they attempt to win a record 19th league title.

“The best team will win. It should be tough for [Manchester] United and will be tough for Chelsea.

“I think Chelsea will play with no fear, nothing to lose, and Man United will play with their experience and the know-how to play this kind of game because they’re used to it. It should be a big, big pressure for the both but I think more for United,” he added.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj