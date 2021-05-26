Villarreal win Europa League in epic shoot-out against Man Utd

Villarreal were crowned Europa League champions after beating Manchester United 11-10 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time in Gdansk on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils produced the first real chance of the game in the seventh minute when Marcus Rashford injected some pace down the left before feeding the ball to Scott McTominay, who let one rip from 22 yards but his effort skid just wide of the post.

The Yellow Submarines had a chance of their own nine minutes later after a deep cross found Manu Trigueros who made his way down the flank before unleashing a strike, which hooks over David De Gea's crossbar.

The Spanish side managed to break the deadlock in the 29th minute when Dani Parejo played a ball into the box towards Gerard Moreno, who poked the ball past the outstretched De Gea.

Man Utd continued to press forward as the game went on but were unable to find an equalising goal as the game went into the half time break 1-0 in favour of Villarreal.

United felt like they should've been awarded a penalty early in the second half when Mason Greenwood collided with Pau Torres but VAR found no clear error the challenge.

The English side did manage to level matters in the 55th minute when Rashford volleys an effort on goal from 22 yards which took a few deflections before dropping to Cavani from eight yards out, who fired the ball home.

United should've taken the lead two minutes later but Fernandes struck the loose ball across goal but saw it flash inches away from Cavani and the goal post.

Man Utd appealed for a penalty in the 65th minute after Fernandes charged away down the right and delivered one into the middle. Foyth's body was at an odd angle and he deflected the ball away with his arm but the referee waved play on.

Rashford should've made it 2-1 five minutes later when Fernandes played a fantastic ball straight to him about 10 yards out in the centre of goal but the English forward shockingly scuffed his effort wide of the post, despite the flag being raised for offside.

Torres had a chance to seal the game for Villareal in stoppage time but saw his curling effort bend just over the bar as he failed to trouble De Gea.

Neither side were able to find the winning goal after 90 minutes of play forcing the game into extra time, however, Man Utd and Villareal could not be separated after 120 minutes forcing the game to be settled in a penalty shootout.

However, Villarreal won the penalty shootout 11-10 to be crowned UEL champions, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extend their trophy drought.