Villas-Boas sacking upsets David Luiz

The Portuguese tactician was sacked earlier this month, despite owner Roman Abramovich paying Porto €15 million to bring him to England.

Roberto Di Matteo has been appointed on an interim basis following his departure, and the Blues have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes, winning their last three games in all competitions.

But Luiz still believes that the 34-year-old should have been given more time to stamp his authority with the West London giants.

"I'm really sad, as Andre was a really capable professional," the defender told Brazilian television prior to Wednesday’s win over Napoli.

"Unfortunately, he didn't have the time to show his true value at Chelsea.

"He didn't have the chance. You cannot doubt a professional like him, who won five titles last season and was feted by everyone. But he didn't have enough time at Chelsea."

Chelsea face Leicester City on Sunday for a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, and the Brazilian defender is determined to participate in the fixture.

After playing the full 120 minutes on Wednesday night, the former Benfica star could barely walk once the final whistle had been blown. But after a superb performance against the Serie A side, Luiz is eager to continue the club’s recent upturn in form.

"It's my ankle. I hurt it when I got a kick, but that's normal. This is football. I'll go to the training ground for treatment to help me for Sunday. I want to play."