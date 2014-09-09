Viola's Valero targeting Champions League

The Spanish midfielder joined the Serie A outfit from Villarreal two years ago, and has since helped the club to two fourth-placed finishes.

With the top three in Italy's top flight qualifying for Europe's premier club competition, it has been a story of near misses for the Florence outfit.

Valero believes he and his team-mates can go one better this season, although they will once again be without striker Giuseppe Rossi for a large chunk of the campaign as the Italy international continues to struggle with knee problems.

"We'll see about qualifying for the Champions League," Valero said.

"It would be a beautiful target to reach, but it will be difficult. Saying that, we will be able to fight for it.

"We are all supporting Rossi. Fiorentina do change when he is not in the side and he is a phenomenal player.

"We will look to give our best on the field of play even if we will feel the absence of a player like him."