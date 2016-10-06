Vitolo admits shock at Buffon blunder

Spain winger Vitolo was shocked by Gianluigi Buffon's error in his side's 1-1 draw with Italy in Turin.

The veteran goalkeeper raced from his penalty area to intercept Sergio Busquets' long pass, only to miss the ball completely and allow Vitolo to slot into the unguarded net.

Italy snatched a draw when Daniele De Rossi converted a late penalty following Sergio Ramos' foul on Eder, leaving both sides with four points from their first two matches in World Cup qualifying Group G.

Vitolo was unhappy at the manner in which they conceded an equaliser, but knows that he owed his opening goal to an unlikely stroke of fortune.

"We felt very comfortable, we were playing good football," he told TVE. "They drew thanks to a dubious penalty.

"Buffon is a great goalkeeper, he's had a great career. I didn't expect that mistake!

"It's an important point here in Italy, but we wanted to win."

Midfielder Koke feels Spain should be content with a point after Italy stepped up their performance following Vitolo's strike on 55 minutes.

"When we scored they took a step forward and it was more difficult for us," said the Atletico Madrid man. "But we have to be happy with the point."

On whether Italy's penalty was fair or not, he added: "We have to respect the decision of the referee."

Spain face group leaders Albania on Sunday, while Italy travel to Macedonia.