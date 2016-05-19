Vrba confident Rosicky will be fit for Euro 2016

Czech Republic boss Pavel Vrba has no doubt Tomas Rosicky will be fit enough to participate at Euro 2016 having named him in his preliminary 28-man squad.

The 35-year-old midfielder played just 19 minutes for Arsenal in the entire 2015-16 season, coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup victory over Burnley on January 30.

A muscular injury has sidelined Rosicky for much of this year, but he featured for the Under-21 side in April.

Despite his lack of game time, Vrba has faith the midfielder - soon to be a free agent with his Arsenal contract set to expire next month - can return to fitness in time for the European Championship in France.

"I was in England three weeks ago to see how Tomas was for myself. I went back satisfied, I saw that Tomas handed the whole match and had no break," said Vrba.

"Even now, after two days of being in the training camp, he handles everything without any relief. I see no reason why he should not be ready for the European Championship."

Petr Cech is the other star name in the Czech squad, while uncapped 20-year-old striker Patrik Schick is a surprise inclusion.

Czech Republic's preliminary 28-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech (Arsenal), Tomas Vaclik (Basel), Tomas Koubek (Slovan Liberec, on loan from Sparta Prague).

Defenders: Theodor Gebre Selassie (Werder Bremen), Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim), Michal Kadlec (Fenerbahce), David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen), Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Watford), Marek Suchy (Basel), Tomas Sivok (Bursaspor), Ondrej Zahustel (Sparta Prague).

Midfielders: Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin), Borek Dockal (Sparta Prague), Daniel Kolar (Viktoria Plzen), Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), Lukas Marecek (Sparta Prague), David Pavelka (Kasimpasa), Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux), Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal), Jiri Skalek (Brighton), Josef Sural (Sparta Prague).

Forwards: David Lafata (Sparta Prague), Tomas Necid (Burkaspor), Patrik Schick (Bohemians, on loan from Sparta Prague), Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague), Matej Vydra (Reading, on loan from Watford).